Update 1.8.1 - Now on Test Server

Hunters,

Update 1.8.1 is now live on test server and with it comes our new Quest system - "Summons" as well as two new grunt AI variants. Full details can be found below.

New Quest System – "Summons"

This update brings a new Quest system to the Bayou! This feature will replace the Daily and Weekly Challenges and can be found in the progress section under the "Summons" tab. Players will have to complete quests to collect a new reward called "stars" - this is separate from the Trials stars and will have a different symbol. These quests will reset every Monday.

Each Quest will reward a number of stars (ranging from 1 to 6) as well as in-game reward (Hunt Dollars/Consumables/Tools/Weapons/etc). Players can progress simultaneously with 2 Quests and can unlocked a 3rd Quest slot with Blood Bonds. Additionally, Hunters can complete each Quest multiple times to collect the stars, but the in-game items will only be unlocked through the first completion. Once you have collected 30 stars, you will earn 25 Bloodbonds. This reward can be claimed once per week.

There are currently 5 categories of Quests, which will target different goals/playstyles.

Simple Quests: Can be completed by anyone. Rewards 1-2 stars.

Core Gameplay Quests: Involves tasks around the core gameplay loop (clues, bosses, and bounties). Rewards 2-3 stars.

PvP Quests: PvP focused quests that reward engagement with enemy Hunters. Rewards 3-4 stars.

Hardcore Quests: A more complex set of quests aimed at veteran players. Reward 5 stars.

Legendary Quests: Involves the use of specific Legendary skins (Hunters or Weapons). Rewards 6 stars.

Developer's Note:

This new Quest system is designed to be more fun and engaging than the old challenge system. This is not a fully complete feature, meaning we will continue to add more quests, tweak rewards, and otherwise make adjustments where needed. We're looking forward to your feedback and to see the crazy ways Hunters complete some Quests.

AI

We have added two new Grunt variations to the game. Introducing the Pistol Grunt, an AI that carries a broken pistol which causes a loud gunshot sound when it hits a player with a melee attack, and the Lantern Grunt, an AI that carries a lantern. If you are quick enough, this lantern can used by players if you manage to kill the Grunt before you are hit with it.

Both variations have been added to the default spawn pools for all three maps.

Pistol Grunt

New Grunt AI Variation

Wields a rusted broken pistol

Will attempt to melee attack hunters with the broken pistol, which causes it to explode and play a loud gunshot sound.

Will not discharge a bullet and therefore only deals melee damage.

The broken pistol cannot be picked up or used by hunters, and will disappear shortly after its effect has been triggered.

Lantern Grunt

New Grunt AI Variation

Holds a Lantern, which can be lit or unlit

Will attempt to melee attack hunters with the Lantern, breaking the Lantern in the process. If the Lantern is lit, this will create a small fire explosion (similar to throwing a Lantern) If the Lantern is unlit, this will create an oil pool on the ground which can be ignited as per usual

Killing the Grunt before they break the Lantern will cause them to drop the Lantern, which can be picked up and used by hunters.

Modification to behaviour of Grunts holding weapons

When shooting grunts in the arm or on death, they will now drop the weapon they are carrying. For example, Doctor Grunts will drop their poisoned saw and others will drop their torch or cleaver.

These weapons are not usable by players.

Dropped torches however can ignite oil pools or trigger explosive barrels. However the torches will not harm hunters directly once dropped.

Gunplay

Brawler Variant adjustments

Increased Heavy Melee Damage on all Brawler variants to bring them in line with Dusters.

Stamina consumption remains unchanged (Dusters are still more efficient).

Nitro Custom ammo name adjustment

Renamed the Nitro ‘Dum Dum’ ammo to ‘Shredder’.

This is purely a cosmetic change and does not affect gameplay in anyway.

Developer Note:

The Dum Dum ammo on the Nitro differs from other weapons because it is able to penetrate at least once. We felt it important to better differentiate the two ammo types by adjusting the name. It’s important to mention this does not change the gameplay in any way.

Audio

Bullet Casings are now audible when they fall on the ground.

Hanging Chains and other objects now play a subtle sound when crouch walking through them.

Sound Design improvements on the Door impacts and destruction

World

Decreased spawn rate of Golden Cash Registers.

_Developer's Note:

Due to a bug that caused the spawn rate of the golden cash registers to increase significantly, the spawn rate has been reduced to counteract the negative effects this has had on the Bloodbond economy over the last few months. Golden cash registers will still spawn but they will no longer be as frequent as they have been in recent months.

We know that many of you have expressed concerns regarding some of the changes around how Bloodbonds are earned in-game and we have been taking this feedback on board. We will have a much more detailed blog coming up at the end of April/beginning of May that will focus on discussing the topic of monetization, where we will try to address the concerns that have been brought up. Please keep an eye on our social channels for updates. _

AI

Banished bosses should no longer drop their bounties in unreachable places.

Fixed an issue whereby AI was sometimes able to hear players through some obstacles.

Fixed an issue whereby grunts were not always facing their attacker properly.

Fixed an issue whereby the Butcher could not be properly interrupted the first time it taunted.

Butcher will stop roaming when no players are around.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the Berthier Riposte Iron sights were slightly misaligned.

Fixed an issue where the Depth of Field blur would stay too long on the Berthier Deadeye

Fixed an issue where the Iron Sights on the Romero 77 were misaligned.

Hunter

Fixed an issue where D-pad buttons would switch to wrong items until they were re-assigned when using a controller

Fixed an issue where the Conduit Trait wouldn’t apply its effects when picking up a Bounty

Fixed an issue where players could extend their Dark Sight Boost duration with the Serpent Trait

Fixed an issue that could lock the camera after reconnecting to a mission

Fixed a couple of cases where the extraction timer would reset when dead players in the extraction radius would leave the game to the menu

Fixed an issue where the Wellspring could not be picked up from a player that had permanently disconnected from the game

UI

Fixed an issue where the objectives would not revert to "Collect the Bounty" after losing two bounty tokens (still shows "Extract the Bounty" for both bosses).

Fixed a bug which caused the D-pad navigation in contract screen to break when using a controller.

Fixed a rare bug which cause filters to be highlighted in roster even when not applied.

Fixed a bug which lead to filters for consumables and tools to be unresponsive.

Fixed a rare issue which caused buttons to overlap on top of others in specific conditions.

Fixed an issue which allowed players to click through the hunter equipment pop up on the Bounty Hunt menu onto other tabs and subtabs

Fixed an issue where the normal bow ammo was always greyed out in the weapon wheel

Fixed a bug which would break the equipment bar when changing the equipment by looting from a hunter under special conditions

Fixed a rare issue which caused a discard pop up to be displayed when the player wants to have two contraband pistols (as dual) equipped

Fixed an issue which would cause buttons to overlap while on the legendary recruits screen while forming an invited team

Player cannot give a Dark Tribute offering while in matchmaking in a team anymore

Fixed an issue where both Partners in a team of three could be displayed as “Partner 2”.

Fixed an Option issue when clicking on the right side of an audio settings tab would open the drop-down list.