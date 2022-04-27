 Skip to content

The Last Spell update for 27 April 2022

Patch 0.96.2.3: Memory leak fix

Patch 0.96.2.3: Memory leak fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Heroes!

After some fierceful fights and your help, we have been able to locate & fix the memory leak issue some of you were having while playing The Last Spell. Thank you for your patience, and we are truly sorry you've had to experience such an annoying problem.

BUG FIX

  • Fixed a memory leak introduced with the new update "Over the mist & far away". The memory leak caused the game to progressively slow down as you play (framerate loss)

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1105670/announcements/detail/3222896627771752949
Thank you for playing, and see you on Discord!

Changed files in this update

The Last Spell Windows Depot 1105671
  • Loading history…
