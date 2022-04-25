 Skip to content

Escape Simulator update for 25 April 2022

Announcing the winners of Build-A-Room #2 - join us for the livestream!

Share · View all patches · Build 8618517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
It's time to announce some winners!

Join the livestream tomorrow on Tuesday April 26 at 8pm CEST/6pm GMT.

It's time to announce the winners for our Build-A-Room #2 competition in collaboration with HyperX and OMEN! We have picked our top 10 already, and tomorrow we will be livestreaming to show off some of the great entries we received and to share the winners, who will be getting some sweet gaming gear!

The goal of the contest was to build the ultimate gaming escape room with Escape Simulator’s in-game room editor, making use of new assets that represent real-life HyperX and OMEN products. Once again, our talented room builders have knocked it out of the park!

Vote in the Community Choice

It's not only our opinions that matter for the contest - prizes are planned for the Community Choice winner as well! We'll be collecting and tallying your votes as part of the livestream, and we're all very curious about what the community pick will be.

Hope to see you there, on Tuesday April 26 at 8pm CEST/6pm GMT!

Pine team <3

