 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

退休模拟器 update for 25 April 2022

Retirement Simulator V0.6.5 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 8618152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! This is DoubleThink Studio!

We just released a new update (V0.6.5) and have made some further optimization of the game.

Bug fixing:
1.Fix the bug that the plot will be skipped if players end the game and load the save later when triggering the boss battle in the “Kungfu Master” wish route;
2.Fix the bug that when all characters’ favorability level reaches the highest, players will directly trigger the ending without being able to continue the game;
3.Fix the bug that players may not receive the gifts when getting support from more than one character in a single turn;
4.Fix the bug that players may not unlock some certain achievement on Steam after unlocking it inside the game.

Thank you again for your support, and we will see you again in the next update.

Changed files in this update

退休模拟器 Depot 1220841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.