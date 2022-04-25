Retirement Simulator V0.6.5 Updates

Hi! This is DoubleThink Studio!

We just released a new update (V0.6.5) and have made some further optimization of the game.

Bug fixing:

1.Fix the bug that the plot will be skipped if players end the game and load the save later when triggering the boss battle in the “Kungfu Master” wish route;

2.Fix the bug that when all characters’ favorability level reaches the highest, players will directly trigger the ending without being able to continue the game;

3.Fix the bug that players may not receive the gifts when getting support from more than one character in a single turn;

4.Fix the bug that players may not unlock some certain achievement on Steam after unlocking it inside the game.

Thank you again for your support, and we will see you again in the next update.