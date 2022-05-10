The Megatonk Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8617705 · Last edited 10 May 2022 – 01:13:06 UTC by Wendy

New Free Sport!

A whole new sport has been added to Wrestledunk! Megatonk is fast, fun and really different from all the other sports. It's got double jump, and bats! It's also my new favorite sport in the pack.

It comes complete with full 8 player local and online support, with 12 arenas to unlock!

Volleyball has 2 new arenas to play on, with new moving nets!

Added new outfits

Improved consistency on moving platforms and other complex cases across all sports

Improved networking performance and matchmaking consistency

Fixed an issue where sometimes you could get kicked from your own room

Hope you like it!

-Matt