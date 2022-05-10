 Skip to content

Wrestledunk Sports update for 10 May 2022

The Megatonk Update!

New Free Sport!

A whole new sport has been added to Wrestledunk! Megatonk is fast, fun and really different from all the other sports. It's got double jump, and bats! It's also my new favorite sport in the pack.

It comes complete with full 8 player local and online support, with 12 arenas to unlock!

New Arenas and other Updates!

  • Volleyball has 2 new arenas to play on, with new moving nets!
  • Added new outfits
  • Improved consistency on moving platforms and other complex cases across all sports
  • Improved networking performance and matchmaking consistency
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes you could get kicked from your own room

Hope you like it!
-Matt

