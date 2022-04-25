0.8.4 - Ads And Merchandise

Two new systems are added in this update. Also marketing department is overhauled.

First system is comic ads. This represents advertisements placed inside the comics books. They can be ads for other comics, merchandise or for other products like fancy X-Ray classes that totally work. You choose focus of ads from one of these options and how many pages of ads the comic will have. More pages results in bigger effect but can make the comic less attractive to readers

Second system is merchandising. It works by ordering different types of merchandise from a new merchandise window.

This window allows you to order merchandise based on your franchises. You can only order merch for franchises you own. The amount you sell weekly is calculated based on fame, art score, quality and price. Fame is always the most important factor in the sales amount.

Marketing department is also overhauled in this update. Now you can hire specific amount of workers and assign them to different roles in the department.

Changes

Ads to comics

Ad types

Marketing Department overhaul

Merchandising

Fixes