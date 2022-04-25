 Skip to content

Ephesus update for 25 April 2022

v0.50 Patch Notes (Ludus Update)

Hello Fellow Romans!

We're excited to share our new patch with you!

We are committed to improve the Ephesus until we give you the best experience. That's why we're listening to your feedback and continuing to fix the issues with the patches and hot fixes. Also we're adding new features and visuals for you to enjoy!

!!! START WITH A NEW GAME IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED AFTER THE UPDATE FOR THE BEST EXPERIENCE !!!

v0.50 Patch Notes:

New content;

  • Ludus feature has added. Now you can own your gladiators! Train your gladiators for improve their stats to get higher chance to win the bets!

Bug fixes;

  • Several minor bug fixes

We're working really hard for you to enjoy from Ephesus. So we're waiting for your comments, feedback and advises to improve ourselves. Thank you for believing and trusting us! Ephesus will come to a much better place with your feedback.

