Ragnorium 1.0 is now available!

Hello Steam Community!

I am happy to Announce that the Ragnorium Build 1.0 is now available on Steam! Please check the patch notes above!

_New Feature

*You now unlock Unlock Planets as you play. The unlocking Mechanism is tied to how long you can survive on a particular map.

Quality of Life

Game is now Localized to Chinese, Russian, and German languages.

You can now change Colonist Roster Order.

Objects/Items that are dangerous to interact with now have an Indicator.

When performing basic gameplay actions or some things happen, you will now receive some audio cues from the AI System. For example, if your colonists are offscreen fighting, you will be informed about this; there is a bunch of these cues. You can also disable this in Options.

Dead Critters now emit Red Line indicating a potential for Skinning.

Added Quick Save that happens on Cycle Transitions; this can be disabled in Options.

UI Scaling is now a Slider, and UI Scaling is now based on Resolution, which means that UI Fidelity and Scale will remain consistent across Resolutions such as 4k and 1080p.

UI Sliders now have a bigger collider resulting in less miss clicks.

Dead Enemies and Blood is now disposing of itself after a certain time resulting in less clutter that accumulates over time.

Scarlet Punk, Fatman, Anubis have refreshed looks and voice lines.

Few Items like Venom and Flint now have better overworld graphics and cues.

When you start the Game, you don't have dispatch objectives; you now need to research first Dispatch Objectives; in addition, Objectives such as "Craft a Crafting Table" will now be unlocked gradually as you unlock these building pieces.

Changed Icons during planetfall, and when you hover over the enemy red icon, it will now show the name of the enemy.

You can now disable Colonist Researching from Quantum Commander UI directly; this is useful if you don't want anyone to research at the start of the Game.

*Main Menu Transitions are now more user-friendly.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a few Main Menu Button colliders; you could click far off the button.

Fixed Bug where if Colonist died due to hunger/thirst, it would state that it was due knockdown/combat.

Fixed Bug where UI would scale improperly when on Low Resolution.

Fixed Bug where Crafting Large Foliage Bandage would not contribute towards objective completion.

Fixed Bug where some of the Volume sliders did not work correctly.

Fixed Bug where in Pause Mode relocate arrow is not visible.

Fixed Bug where a player could not open Bjectives/Research Menu for the second time during the pause state.

Fixed Bug/Changed so that you can now order to Colonist right after an objective is completed without needing to Turn In Objective first.

Fixed Bug where Zone Designation Marker Toggle State was not saving correctly.

Fixed Bug where Camera Tilt Setting was not saving correctly.

Fixed Town Bell Description that had placeholder text.

Fixed Bug where Party Window does not appear after accepting Objective if in pause state.

Fixed Bug where UI Scale setting was not persisting.

Fixed Bug where Pause Text would not disappear after using Time Compression Machine (Pause -> X2 Speed).

Fixed Bug where Wooden Cart was working improperly in X2 Speed.

Fixed Bug where Colonist could get stuck on Day 1 when trying to Store Item while there is no storage.

Fixed Bug where colonists would go under the Ramp in some Rare Instance.

Few other undocumented Bug Fixes that were fixed in a span of 4 months.

Fixed Bug where Map could become infested with Scorpids.

Fixed a few Graphical glitches that would occur to the objects that are behind the Fog.

Fixed Memory Leak that would leak memory as you play, resulting in a game crash at some point.

Fixed Bug where Colony Skin rendering was working improperly, resulting in Colony having two skins mixed.

Fixed Bug where Toggling Roof Visibility had a lag/delay.

Fixed Bug/changed where Overworked with Harvesting Tasks would appear at 50% colonist capacity rather than 100%.

*Fixed Bug where you could not imminently turn in Objective.

Balance

Accident System Removed, colonists will no longer experience accidents.

Wolves start appearing from Day 3 now instead of Day 2.

In Zenlike Mode, colonists have a bit more HP.

Colonists gain 10-20% Evasion when Low on HP.

Few other undocumented Balance Changes.

Portable Items & Basic Items

Added Portable Nuclear Bomb (Nuclear Explosion when Timer runs out).

Added Magnifier (Enemies can't dodge your attacks).

*Added Oat Biscuit.

AI

*Critter Processing (Butcher) has a base priority set; before this change, it had no priority.

Engine

Save Files are now in JSON Format VS XML and are computer culture-independent meaning that they are less prone to crashing in instances where your system has some special configurations. Because of this change, EA Saves will not work on 1.0 Build.

Improved Initial Spawning Algorithm, which produces fewer situations where objects could spawn too close to each other.

After your initial planetfall, Harvestable Objects that are too far away from your Colony are being removed in some quantities to improve overall performance.

Game Performance Improved, and RAM Memory Usage footprint is now close to the 4GB on the most demanding Map on Day 1. As you play, the Game will now utilize transition screens to collect most of the Memory Garbage; there is now an MB Usage Indicator of Managed Memory near the FPS Counter.

Objectives

*Added new Objectives [Seth, Produce Something, Harvest Blue Squash, Cull Rabbits, Cull Goats, Cull Boars]

Harvestables

*Added new Water Source: Blue Squash

Critters

Added Mouse on all Maps.

Polished look of some Critters on TANAS, JUNIPER, and SAHRON.

*Wasp and Murder Horned Sound effect changed and is less aggressive.

Mini-Bosses

Scarab Mini-Boss has been added to SAHRON-3.

Hermes Mini-Boss has been added to the ESMA-1.

Clone Priest Mini-Boss added to all Maps.

Seth Mini-Boss added alongside Seth Objective.

Added Green, Red, and Blue Captains to All Maps.

Added Nomad Miners Camp on All Map; this is one viable source of some Stone and Minin Skill Capsule.

And some other undocumented changes, tried to keep track of all changes but did not manage to do it...._

Moving forward, i will be keeping my eye on Steam community forums and discord and keep collecting feedback/bugs that people might find and adding them to the worklist for the next Update.

As i mentioned previously, work on Ragnorium with the 1.0 Update won't end, and i will keep working on the game; version 1.0 will serve as an excellent base to build upon and improve further. Right now, i estimate that the next big update will happen sometime in Autumn, and if the situation requires it, i can perform even some updates sooner.

Also, I thank everyone who left their feedback on Steam Community Forums over the years, and i thank everyone who kept me encouraged to continue working on the game.

See you around, and stay tuned for more!