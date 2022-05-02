 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Bean Stalker update for 2 May 2022

Early Access Hotfix #8

Share · View all patches · Build 8616750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We fixed the following bugs:

  • Enemies no longer deal double damage.
  • The Kamikaze Snitch explosion damage got fixed.
  • The Desert boss enemy count got balanced for multiplayer.
  • The Arctic boss tentacles hit collider got fixed.
  • The Artic boss also got some synchronization fixes.
  • The Arctic pendulous net spawn rate got fixed.
  • The snowball spawn positions got fixed.

QoL change:

  • Treeshouse door buttons are now interactive from a distance.

If you run into any issue, or if you just wanna say hi and vibe with other Stalkers, join our Discord.

— The Bean Stalker Team

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.