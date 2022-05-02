Early Access Hotfix #8

We fixed the following bugs:
- Enemies no longer deal double damage.
- The Kamikaze Snitch explosion damage got fixed.
- The Desert boss enemy count got balanced for multiplayer.
- The Arctic boss tentacles hit collider got fixed.
- The Artic boss also got some synchronization fixes.
- The Arctic pendulous net spawn rate got fixed.
- The snowball spawn positions got fixed.
QoL change:
- Treeshouse door buttons are now interactive from a distance.
If you run into any issue, or if you just wanna say hi and vibe with other Stalkers, join our Discord.
— The Bean Stalker Team
Changed files in this update