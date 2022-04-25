Hotfix 0.4.19

Hello everyone!

This update is mostly about fixing bugs.

Some are new, some are really old.

BUGS:

Progression:

Doing one of the optional missions in The Graveyard should no longer unlock Mission 12 "Undeads only live Twice".

Missions requiring the player to find an Emblem can now be properly redone.

Act III Boss:

The seal in front of Alarin while he casts should be more easy to see.

The seal that needs to be activated should more easy to spot as well.

The Victory OST should no longer loop indefinitely.

You can no longer hide in the corners of the room to avoid the Multi-Projectile attack.

Critical Strikes Triggers:

Some Critical Strikes Triggers were not properly triggered by "Indirect" Damage (Any source of Damage that was not from your Primary/Secondary/Support Skill).

The following Effects are now properly triggered by ANY Critical Strike Damage dealt by you (this does not include Minions under your control).

The Mighty Knight: Building a Wall (Gain a Block Stack)

The Fierce Huntress : Free Membership (Reduces Finesse's Cooldown)

The Fierce Huntress : Golden Strikes (Chance to loot Goldus)

The Mischievous Mage : Shut Down (Silence Enemies)

Attributes: Fury 45 (Increases Primary Skill Attack Speed)

Attributes: Determination 15 (Increases Life on Hit)

Attributes: Bravery 30 (Removes Strider Stacks)

Reapers: Ancient Ancestral Legacy Reaper (Grants Ancient Legacy stacks)

Legendary: Gazloka's Conquest (Grants Conquest Stacks)

Ancestral Legacy:

Burning Rage now properly displays a visual effect on enemies.

Enemies hit by Burning Rage now properly engage the player.

Walking Bomb's Damage is now properly affected by Area Increased Effect.

Lightning Arks should now properly target an enemy nearby and not the same enemy.

Lightning Rod's tooltip should now display the correct value.

Twitching Warp should no longer let you move out of bounds.

Icy Veins is now tagged as an Area of Effect and the Radius of Effect has been added to the tooltip.

Agent of Shield should now properly attract all Shield Globes to you.

Slorm Reapers:

Primordial Reaper of the Goldfish now properly denies Greater Traits only.

Primordial Reaper of the Sleepy Butterfly should no longer increase the Cooldown of your Ancestral Legacy Skills.

The wording of Reaper of Retaliating Foresight has been changed to better reflect the effect. :)

Legendaries:

Soul Eating Mantle should now be properly triggered with Burn Damage.

The Fierce Huntress:

Delightful Rain stacks should now be properly removed when unequipping the Skill or the Upgrade.

Using Tumble right before a Boss cinematic should no longer move you out the room.

Multiple Ravenous Daggers from the same trigger now properly deal damage to the same enemy

The Mischievous Mage:

Speed Gate now grants the proper amount of Movement Speed.

Arcane Clones casting Arcane Barrier should now only cast it once and not cost Mana over time.

Cataclysms:

Projectiles from Fury of the Storm are now properly categorized as Projectiles instead of AoE.

The Wrath Multiplier is now properly calculated in the tooltips of Fury of the Storm and Shadow Curse.

Extras:

Steam Screenshots should be working again.

Sound from The Slorm Temple should now properly stop when you exit the Expedition.

Level and Reinforcement Level of Items are now properly displayed in Inventory on smaller/larger resolutions.

Mana on Hit and Mana on Kill should now be working properly even when the player has Mana Leech.

Additional Informational Tooltips (such as Fireballs, Frostbolts, Arcane Clones or Inner Fire) are now always displayed after being idle for a few frames on your Skills or Ancestral Legacy menu instead of having to hover.

Missing Informational Tooltips should now be properly displayed.

Performance:

The script preventing enemies from staking up has been reworked.

This means performance should be better (although maybe not noticeable unless you used to pack dozens of enemies) when large amounts of enemies are on screen and packed or being packed with Skills.

BALANCE:

Elite Strict Tutors: Reflected Projectiles from Elite Tutors have been drastically slown down.

Elite Stric Tutors: There is now a 1 second delay between the activation of the dome and the moment the dome can actually reflect Projectiles.

That's about it for now.

I'll be working on another bug-fixing patch that will also include a couple of very requested Quality of Life upgrades. Once it's done, we will move on to the next update.