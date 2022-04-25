Update 0.1.2.1

Make sure to restart any current runs in progress to see the new changes!

New Additions

Changed all the menu buttons to a pretty orange color with a nice and clear font

Changed all units' stats to bold white text with a black outline for increased readability

Cleaned up the look of all unit and item descriptions

Changed most unit descriptions to be more "keyword" focused. For example, all your units are now "allies" and opposing units are "enemies". All stats changes that are permanent are now described as Base HP/Damage/Mana. All mentions of "HP" or "DAMAGE" that were typed out are now changed to symbols.

Gave the Bomb enemy a little wiggle animation.

Added Scale item Start of Boss Battle-> All ally units gain +1 HP and Damage

Added Coconut item Start of Battle->All allies in third column gain +3 HP and -1 Damage

Made a little teaser button on the pack view menu for Pack #2

Balance

Changed Bomb enemy behind the scenes to use "mana" as countdown instead of a separate timer. So it can be effected by items/units.

Made the Storm Cloud enemy not gain a random +1 damage, instead just flat scales a little faster. This is a slight nerf early game so one cloud can't wipe your whole team in the first few battles.

Made T1_17 a little easier

Bug Fixes/QOL

Rearranged shop UI

Extra Thoughts

Hello! This update was a lot of work because (as you could guess) aesthetics aren't exactly my forte. I remade all the descriptions with uniformity in mind! I want players to see a symbol or keyword and immediately know what it means. Plus it was nice to go back to some of my early unit descriptions and change the wording to make it more accurate. Hopefully adding some color and polish to the UI gives the game less of a Microsoft Word look. I think the final product looks pretty sharp! I had to sneak a few new items into the update too so I can scratch that game design itch...

My next undertaking will probably be figuring out cloud saves as well as continuing to map out Pack #2. I want the game to be in a nice and stable state this week as I do some networking and reach out to new players.

Please let me know if there are any visual changes you would like to see (or if I made any typos in this last update). Thank you for playing!

-Karl