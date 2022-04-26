Patch Notes v1.2

**Hello everyone!

We’re back with the Patch Notes for the April update.

After the 1.2 update, you’ll be able to meet our new character Zett and experience the drone system.

Please find the details below.

We’ll also be discounting Blade Assault for 40% to celebrate the update, so for those who do not own Blade Assault yet, this is the best timing!

[b][New Character 'Zett']**



"If you need my help."

‘Zett’, who’s been showing its back this whole time, is finally on the move!

He is not afraid of jumping into the swarm of enemies. Recharge the shield by striking your enemies and activate it by using skill.

Once the friendship level is high enough, players can change their character to Zett by talking to him. Try out Zett’s cybernetic arm and its 9 new upgrades!

[Hailey’s Drone]

6 new drones are added along with Hailey’s drone upgrade system.



"Drone, our best mate!"

Players can increase Hailey’s friendship level from Armstrong at the jazz bar, and can change the drone by using Chips from Hailey at the armory.

Friendship Level 1 : One drone is available from Hailey. Rare drone appears.

Friendship Level 2 : Two drones are available from Hailey. Epic drones appear.

Friendship Level 3 : Three drones are available from Hailey. Legendary drones appear.

You may only buy one from 3 drones.

Purchased drones can be found in the gear inventory.

Changes to default drone(Bit) if the character dies and wakes up in Hank’s Room

Changes to default drone(Bit) if the character clears the game and wakes up in the jazz bar.

[Drone Types]

Red Drone : Drops 300 Roses when the player starts the game by taking the armory’s port.

Energy Drone : Player character recovers 50 MP when using an active gear.

Box Drone : Destructible objects have a 5% chance of dropping HP healing food.

Medic Drone : Player character recovers10 HP every 60 seconds.

Machine Gun Drone : Hits the enemy 30 times every 5 seconds for 3 seconds. Deals 10% of player character’s Normal ATK. Drone’s DMG increases as the player’s Normal ATK increases.

[Randolph’s Potions]

'Randolph' is added.



"What are you hesitating for? Just drink it off."

Players can increase Randolph’s friendship level from Armstrong at the jazz bar, and can meet [Randolph] during the stage. You may purchase the potion by Coins once the friendship level is high enough.

Friendship Level 1 : One potion is available from Randolph. Normal potion appears.

Friendship Level 2 : Two potions are available from Randolph. Rare potions appear.

Friendship Level 3 : Three potions are available from Randolph. Epic potions appear.

You may only buy one from 3 potions.

Purchased potions can be found in the gear inventory.

[Hotel Halona’s New Friends]

2 New NPCs are added in Hotel Halona

One of these three NPCs, IndiJones / Jean / Jack, will randomly appear in Hotel Halona.

1. Jack’s Gambit



"I always have something up my sleeve."

‘Jack’ appears in Hotel Halona.

Locks the danger level, and earns permanent stats.

Fixed normal ATK

Fixed skill ATK

Fixed sub weapon ATK

If there is no danger level, the player will gain the danger level as much as it is locked.

The danger level that is locked by Gambit cannot be decreased by ‘Rio’.

The stats earned by Gambit can be seen in the info screen.

The player needs Coins to Gambit.

If all the danger levels are locked, ‘Jack’ will not appear in Hotel Halona.

2. Jean’s Barter



"Better for everyone to find their place."

If Jean is given Coins and a gear with the grade he wants, the player receives a new gear with the same grade. Exchange the useless gear with Jean.

To get Jean's gear, pay the gear with the same grade as his.

Coins are spent for the exchange.

[New Danger Level Abilities]

12 new danger level debuffs are added.

[Elite Instructor]: Enemies on the field will appear as elites.

[Enhanced Barrier]: Elites will gain a max barrier amount to 100% of its max HP.

[Solo Core]: Only one core will be available at the core showcase.

[Solo Gear]: Only one gear will be available at the gear box.

[Dash Double Cooldown]: Player’s dash cooldown time will double.

[Skill Double Cooldown]: Player’s skill cooldown time will double.

[Sub Weapon Double Cooldown]: Player’s sub weapon cooldown time will double.

[Exhaust]: Exhaust elites will appear. Being close to the elite will slow the player’s MOV SPD by 50%.

[Weakness]: Weakness elites will appear. Being close to the elite will slow the player’s MOV SPD by 30%~50%.

[Enraged Elite]: Elites gain 20% of ATK and ATK SPD every 10 seconds after appearing. (Stacks up to 600%)

[Hostile Port]: The port will fire a guided missile at the player.

[Broken Gear]: Only broken gears appear in the gear box. Broken gears do nothing.

[UI]

Maximum stats are now shown in the info screen.

IndiJones’ dice value is now shown in the info screen.

[Effect]

Executioner elites will glow in red.

**We appreciate your continuous support and feedback. Please keep supporting us!

Thank you.**