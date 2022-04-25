Fixing Update (v0.14.3)

v0.14.3
● Fixed a bug with checkbox where enemy wouldn't move at the very first soldiers
● Fixed Field of View in melee attacks was able to attack enemies behind walls and obstacles
● Fixed Bug with enemy AI where they could hear your footsteps behind closed rooms
● Fixed other bugs with AI detection behind walls
● There is no need to search dead enemy's body anymore, The possible dropped item will be thrown to the floor.
● Added new Screen Interface
● Added tips and guides panel inside inventory
● Fixed other bugs
Changed files in this update