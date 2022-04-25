Fixing Update (v0.14.3)

Share · View all patches · Build 8615876 · Last edited 25 April 2022 – 02:06:10 UTC by Wendy

v0.14.3

● Fixed a bug with checkbox where enemy wouldn't move at the very first soldiers

● Fixed Field of View in melee attacks was able to attack enemies behind walls and obstacles

● Fixed Bug with enemy AI where they could hear your footsteps behind closed rooms

● Fixed other bugs with AI detection behind walls

● There is no need to search dead enemy's body anymore, The possible dropped item will be thrown to the floor.

● Added new Screen Interface

● Added tips and guides panel inside inventory

● Fixed other bugs