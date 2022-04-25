Update 1.4.10.19

Hello Wild Friends

Hello everyone we made adjustments in the growth time for all animals many of them were reduced, disabled function for the easter event disabled the eggs and reactivated the function to add points for administrators, another point that we are working hard is the new anti-cheat system, controls and will soon move to a new version on the platform soon we will bring more news.

Animals

We will be adding new growth times of all animals in our discord for more information and soon we will put a form for everyone to participate in the new statuses and thus balance the game, we will be testing and implemented in the game.

Hippos

-Adjusted Hippo Baby and Juvie's walk

-Hippo Baby and Juv's eating and drinking distance area adjusted

[Elephant[/b] -Elephant]

-Elephant threat animation will be reworked due to an engine bug that is removing and duplicating.

Game

-Reactivated add point functions for admins.

-Removed the Easter Spawn event as soon as the Hare dies.

-We are reworking the issue of adding points on animals to avoid super animals and unbalancing.

-Added + 1 Slot for EggHunt DLC

Thank You All Very Much!!!