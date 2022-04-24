v0.41 Patch Notes

Bugs:

The shop now properly uses the shop artifact table

Fixed an issue where the text would draw black in the enter dungeon menu

Fixed the sound of blood drain

Fixed some gui elements drawing over each other when getting an artifact in the battle screen.

Fixed critical hit and resists text overlapping

Fixed an issue where the artifact bag would draw its borders incorrectly

Balance:

Enemy strength and dodge start lower but scale up faster.

Enemy stats are no longer the same between tiers.

Reduced enemy spawn rate if less girls are in a dungeon.

You can no longer flee battle if any monster girls are low on energy

New:

Added new clothing.