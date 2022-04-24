Sandbox and Hardcore Mode Now Available!

Intro

Welcome back to Surreal Experience. Today's update includes an all-new Sandbox game-mode to allow for complete customization over the game, and a new Hardcore game-mode for those who want a grueling challenge. Both game-modes are accessible from the main menu under "Bonus Modes" and are playable regardless of whether you've been the regular mode or not.

Sandbox Mode

Features

Customize the game to your exact liking with different variables.

Spawn as low as 1 or up to 20 homeless people to search for and kick out.

Spawn up to 7 Thugs, Managers, and/or Crackheads for your run, or completely disable them! (excluding Thug)

Adjust the difficulty of NPCs to either be in Normal or Hardcore mode.

Control the amount of items that spawn in, ranging from very rare to very common.

Sandbox Mode gives you the freedom to make the game as easy, difficult, or absurd as you'd like with minimal restriction. Have fun!

Hardcore Mode

Features

Play through a challenging mode in which items are scarce, and NPCs are harder.

The Thug will run into you more often, and has a faster moving speed than in Normal mode.

The Crackhead will chase you from a further distance to confront you, and will annoy you more often.

The Manager is much less tolerable, and will make it his mission to impede your progress. Any slight break in your work, and he'll haul towards you with a verbal warning.

Like in the Normal mode, this mode also keeps track of your best time upon completion.

This mode is much more difficult and much less forgiving than the normal game, and requires technique and finesse at a level in which only Surreal Experience seasoned veterans could even hope to complete. Good luck.

What's Next?

This update breathes a lot more life into the game and allows you to play it any way you want, giving you a re-playable, fun experience you can keep coming back to without it getting stale. I have some great ideas for some additional game-modes as well, so you'll be seeing 2 new ones released in about a month's time. After this, work will move towards completing the second level of the game, which I'll be teasing sometime soon once the ideas come more into fruition.

Thank you for your support thus far, and I hope you enjoy the new game-modes! As always, please post on the discussion forums or get in touch with me directly if you notice any problems with this version of the game.

Yours,

JIMMY DIAMOND