Ver 0.2.8 - Domes, Text, Filters, Zip, and more!

We've been hard at work adding a bunch of new features to the game, so please enjoy quite possibly a bit much. Most notably, there's a new powerup called zip. Click once to place your beacon, click again to zip back there. We've also added 3 major features to the editor, including domes, text, and filters. For a video on how to use all this stuff, click here.
The full list of changes are below. This update was initially available to beta branch testers for the last week, so they've suffered through some minor bugs so you can have a slightly better experience with all this new stuff. Enjoy!
Happy Dodging,
-Bean
Changelog v0.2.8
Game
- Added domes, filters, and text (lyrics + commentary)
- Added forced power challenge
- Added zip powerup
- Added challenge icons to top left corner at level start (also viewable during pause / Results)
- Changed how gravity + twist affect bullets, especially homing + plus (old behavior preserved in older levels)
- Changed hitboxes for all bullets (reflected in Options > Gameplay > How to Play)
- Minor changes to chiltonWALK.temp
- Changed end of level to remove any bullet with 0 speed, even if within the arena
- Fixed sfx not playing when repeatedly hovering on the same button in Results
- Fixed lasers preventing level from ending if they exist past the end of the level
- Fixed special message not appearing in Results when matching the recorded highscore
- Fixed rounding inconsistencies on Results screen
- Fixed powerup cooldown visual not displaying in game
- Fixed trail powerup moving inconsistently when switching framerates while paused
- Fixed lasers sometimes not colliding with player
Editor
- Added "*" to end of project name when there are unsaved changes
- Added confirmation window when trying to leave editor with unsaved changes
- Added domes, filters, and text to Extras
- Added forced power to available challenges (testable when in fullscreen)
- Added [ctrl+click] on Extra tools icons to select all of that kind
- Changed None background to use bg2 color for gradients (doesn't affect older levels)
- Fixed Extra deck dropdowns not updating selection when reselecting original value
- Fixed certain things not updating until the game is unpaused
- Adjusted scrollwheel speed for dropdowns menus
- Changed saving to not include hearts parameter if there are none
- Changed duration bars to snap to mouse position when dragging
- Changed duration bars to snap to grid (same rules as dragging a bullet marker)
- Added [ctrl+drag] shortcut for moving double sliders in Extra deck
- [Esc] now leaves Extras tab and returns to Bullets tab
- [Esc] at Bullets tab now deselects all
- Color Edit window now temporarily resizes arena back to 100% size
- Fixed bg1 and bg2 colors getting swapped when switching from Tess to Classic backgrounds
- Fixed classic rings not updating colors in Color Edit window
- Fixed pasted Extra markers not respecting their time differences
- Fixed Extra property not updating when typing its original value into the deck
- Disabled [G] key to switch to fullscreen when Settings is open
Level Select
- Added side buttons for artist URL, notes, lyrics, and commentary when a selected level contains them
- Added label to top to distinguish between Main and User levels
- Added average rating for all levels on screen (click to hide it)
- Added challenge icon displays under each level
- Added colors to powerups
- Added shimmer to any level / level set with S+
- Changed locked level visuals
- Changed powerup unlock requirement to be 500%
- Fixed rating letter flickering when coming back from game
Misc
- Added photosensitive warning on startup. Disable from Options > Video
- Adjusted cursor drag delay to move more consistently across framerates
(changelog from 0.2.7 for beta branch testers)
- Fixed multiselection of text markers changing their outline type when changed to a new font
- Fixed negative speed homings to behave like they did before (negative speed + gravity is still weird, sorry)
- Fixed lasers being affected by twist
- Added 3 more fonts
- Level Select: Fixed Artist URL + Notes windows preventing audio preview from looping
- Level Select: Fixed Artist URL + Notes windows preventing background rings from spawning
Changed files in this update