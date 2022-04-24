 Skip to content

Airmen update for 24 April 2022

Airmen 1.23.4: Cloud Update Part 1

Build 8614620

This week's update focuses on overhauling the visuals and systems that represent the clouds in game. Instead of specific locations featuring hand placed clouds, they are now procedural generated across the entire map. Additionally, instead of popping into existence, the new clouds will fade in from the maximum visibility range. The distant clouds will also have a soft edge as terrain emerges from behind them.

Next week's update will tackle new features possible with the procedural system such as mobile clouds and adjustable coverage.

