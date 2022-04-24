Ghost Exile update 1.0.8.2

Favourite Things

In this update, we are pleased to introduce you to several important changes and innovations that set a new vector for the development of our game.

Drawers / Lockers with things

As you know, we had some problems with the passport in the drawers, we completely reworked the system and also added a nice innovation, these are various things that lie as a decoration, which will add some aesthetic dynamics in the search for various items.

GamePlus

This is a system that will allow you to customize the match to your liking, remove unnecessary content in your opinion, in the future it will allow us to add new content without risking spoiling the impression of the game to people who are used to playing without it.

GamePlus - Favourite Things

This is the debut content for the GamePlus system, you can disable it in the match settings in the “Additional content” section, its essence is that now a furnace will appear in the car in which you need to burn the ghost's favorite thing to weaken it before the ritual. It will not be easy to find a thing, in addition to favorite thing, false things will appear on the shelves, in cabinets, in drawers that you may mistake for favorite thing. The ghost, after 8 minutes of the start of the match, if there is a player next to the thing, begins to get angry, which can serve as a ghost error, because you will immediately understand what kind of thing is in question. In addition, the ghost after 8/13 minutes will throw under one note, after reading it you will be able to roughly understand what kind of thing it is about. After you decide what kind of thing it is, you have only 3 attempts to burn the right one. If you can't destroy your favorite thing, then it will be almost impossible to carry out the ritual. Also, after the destruction of a favorite thing, the ghost will turn on a special rage mode until the end of the match (before expulsion), a special mode is set randomly at the beginning of the match.

Behaviours after destroy favourite thing:

Nothing ( ghost can't do anything , 3% chance)

Aggressiveness ( the ghost will almost always be too aggressive and active )

Mind Destroyer ( a ghost with violent power will drain your mind , this makes you more vulnerable to attacks )

Killer ( every 60 seconds with a chance (3%, 7%, 9%) can launch an attack )

Ritual Killer ( every 45 seconds with a chance (5%, 9%, 12%) can launch an attack during the ritual )

Portal creator ( every 40 seconds with a chance ( 8%, 12%, 15%) it can create a portal in any room of the house, such a portal does not have a clue (the road to the portal), has a raised sound, expands more slowly, and it is easier to close it than the portal during the ritual)

GamePlus - Additional conditions

To complicate the rituals, we have added content to Game Plus that will add +1 conditions for rituals, the condition is set at the beginning of the match randomly.

Game Plus - AI improvements

The ghost becomes more difficult, the ghost hears you without pressing the voice key, has a better memory, and fine hearing.

Temperatures

Now the ghost affects the temperature in the room, being in it, it cools the room to low temperatures,

Players being in the room also affect the temperature of the room by heating it (the more players the higher the temperature).

Thermometer

Now it has 3 charges for measuring the temperature in the rooms, when you click (according to the standard left mouse button)

, the temperature measurement process begins, after the beeps the final result will be displayed.

Remake map - House on Tremont Street.

We decided to try out new graphics for our homes and decided to start by recreating the smallest map at the moment.

We have slightly increased its size and added a basement.

We also redesigned the tent a little, made it more neat.

The rest of the minor changes we will write in the usual list:

-Fixed a bug with tablets

-The quest (To witness a paranormal phenomenon) is now performed when hunting

-Significantly reduced network load

-Several fixes to the lobby interface

-Stamina and stamina regeneration increased by 20%

-The tools in the hands are now immediately hidden at death

-The ghost's reaction to the player's voice is now more loyal

-Fixed a bug with the zone EMF sensor ( when the picture hung on the monitor after the EMF source disappeared )

-Fixed a bug with buggy text on the radio

-Fixed a bug with diary entries ( all drawings were not displayed at once )

-Fixed a bug with raising the level ( there was more experience than the maximum )

-Many boxes in houses are now opening

-Now the dead hear the living players

-The items that the ghost throws are now synchronized

-New lobby

-Added 4 new ghost events

-Fixed the speed of the ghost in the corridor of death

-Fixed a bug when changing the screen resolution and window mode

-Some electrical appliances now work only if there is (electrical power in the house)

-Fixed a bug when passport fall through seal

-Voice acting when buying an item now sounds less often

-Fixed ghost event (cry outside the door) players heard different sounds

-The ghost cannot open the doors slightly during the mini-game

-Haze and Ghost Orb can now appear in or near the ghost's favourite room

-Changed the visual of breathing in the cold

-Changed the Haze visual

-Now the ghost can interact with objects only on the floor on which it is located

-Increased the radius of communication with the Ouija

board

-It is now forbidden to talk to the Ouija board in a closed closet

-Fixed a bug where the player could perform a ritual in the closet

-Fixed a bug where the player could run on the spot by holding down the Sprint key

-Added new language interface and speech recognition languages (Italy, German)

-Increased chance of ghost events

-A ghost cannot start an attack during a ghost event

-Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor glitched if you close the print selection menu via TAB or ESC

-Fixed a bug with displaying tools at ( Client - Client )

-Fixed a bug with the quest ( Survive the whole team during the hunt )

-Small corrections of main menu categories

-Fixed a bug where a ghost could see you in a completely closed closet