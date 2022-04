Hey guys, we're live! It's been a long road getting here, but we've made it! We hope you are all excited as we are and will enjoy the game! The journey isn't quite over for us yet though, as we've got some free updates coming to the game in the following months! Eager for more content? Rest assured it's on the way!

In the meantime, we'd love to get feedback from you guys! Like the game? Let us know and leave a review! We're excited to hear from you guys!