TYRONE vs COPS - Update 1.4.0

The long awaited TYRONE vs COPS fourth update is finally here!

Trading Cards, etc

Trading cards and community assets are LIVE! With this also comes badges, emoticons, and my favorite feature - backgrounds. I've prepared a set of ten professionally made backgrounds for you to broadcast solidarity with Tyrone. All of these can be purchased directly in the Points Shop, or crafted with cards.

View all available assets (except badge + trading cards) at https://store.steampowered.com/points/shop/app/1853200

Physical Edition

Nobody asked for it but I'm doing it anyway - TYRONE vs COPS will have a small physical print run. I am waiting on a production proof to be validated and then it will be available for purchase. Probably within the next week. Updates about this will be posted on my Twitter. Please buy one, I will be financially ruined otherwise. And have to buy a storage unit for all of them.

New Content

Normal bullets can no longer go through walls. Sniper bullets still can. I'm not changing that.

Various balance changes across the board that I didn't document.

added - literally what the game before was any the above changes. The way it's meant to be played. If you're not playing on this, you are a ♥♥♥♥♥. Fr. New achievements: Dangerous, World Record, Let's Get Physical.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT Conclusion

Congratulations to the winners of the TYRONE vs COPS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT! Prizes have already been paid out. Consider participating next time I do one of these. Nobody else is paying you to play their game, after all.

#1 @Hink#1352 - 1131 pigs killed

#2 @Script#5536 - 1120 pigs killed

#3 @Gr3gl#1184 - 782 pigs killed

#4 @Slonky#2748 - 743 pigs killed