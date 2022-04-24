Nomad 1.5.1b Released

Hello Survivors!

I've been playing quite a bit of Nomad lately and noticed a few problems. Mainly bugs. So this patch addresses the bugs and annoyances with the game.

Read below for the full patch notes on what changed.

Servers have not been wiped.

Changelog

Changes

Knocking sound effect now respects audio sliders in the options

Fixed Sniper Ammo crafting spelling mistake

Supply drops no longer drop old ammo box recipes

Added current ammo recipes to supply drops

Reduced copper chance per hit to 8%, down from 9%

Fixed a bug that caused all materials from mining nodes to drop 1% greater than usual

Fixed a bug that caused players not to loot new ammo when inventory is full

Katana damage reduced to 30, down from 50

Tula damage increased to 32, up from 28

Storm damage increased to 24, up from 22

Legendary Storm damage increased to 26, up from 24

Reduced the Melee Damage buff to melee weapons by 10%

Fixed a bug that caused damage increases from Cigar or from talents to add more damage than it should (no more Cigar + 10% damage talent one shots anymore)

Fixed damage calculations for damage buffing items and talents. No longer does it apply at each item, rather now it applies the entire percentage at the end

Headshots now do 30% more damage, down from 50% more damage

Scrapping an Odin no longer gives you an energy cell

Traders no longer sell old ammo

Vehicles that run out of fuel now automatically applies the handbrake

Supply Helicopter when in position will now drop the crate in 3 minutes, up from 1 minute

Supply Helicopter move speed slightly reduced

Supply Helicopter now follows the terrain when dropping the crate and moving to the exit position

Supply Helicopter will no longer bug out when you open and close the map real fast

Premium SUV health increased to 3750, up from 1750

SUV health increased to 3500 up from 1500

Sedan health increased to 3000, up from 1250

Vehicle Repair Kits repairing value increased to 900, up from 400

Vehicles now decay over 24 hours, down from 48 hours. Repair them using kits.

All boots/shoes items now give +5% armour value

Fixed a bug that made rain collision sfx play when in the open

Fixed a server bug with the item Mining Helmet

Fixed a bug with Traders not buying items at their listed price with the Merchant Ring equipped

Removed some bugged street lights in Pinewood

Sleeping bags now consume on use

All servers have not been wiped due to this update