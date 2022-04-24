Nomad 1.5.1b Released

Hello Survivors!
I've been playing quite a bit of Nomad lately and noticed a few problems. Mainly bugs. So this patch addresses the bugs and annoyances with the game.
Read below for the full patch notes on what changed.
Servers have not been wiped.
Nomad Premium
Nomad Premium is the ultimate DLC to have, containing but not limited to; 26 Exclusive player skins, Premium gold coloured name tags, Access to /kits, 20+ Death effects when your character dies, Spray your Steam avatar on anything in game and many, many more benefits and features.
Level up your Nomad experience by buying Premium. Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/431430/Nomad__Premium/
Skin Variety Pack
The Variety Skin Pack is available. This DLC contains 11 new skins for you to flex with inside of the game. Simply change your skin in the customize tab in the main menu.
Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/508800/
Changelog
Changes
- Knocking sound effect now respects audio sliders in the options
- Fixed Sniper Ammo crafting spelling mistake
- Supply drops no longer drop old ammo box recipes
- Added current ammo recipes to supply drops
- Reduced copper chance per hit to 8%, down from 9%
- Fixed a bug that caused all materials from mining nodes to drop 1% greater than usual
- Fixed a bug that caused players not to loot new ammo when inventory is full
- Katana damage reduced to 30, down from 50
- Tula damage increased to 32, up from 28
- Storm damage increased to 24, up from 22
- Legendary Storm damage increased to 26, up from 24
- Reduced the Melee Damage buff to melee weapons by 10%
- Fixed a bug that caused damage increases from Cigar or from talents to add more damage than it should (no more Cigar + 10% damage talent one shots anymore)
- Fixed damage calculations for damage buffing items and talents. No longer does it apply at each item, rather now it applies the entire percentage at the end
- Headshots now do 30% more damage, down from 50% more damage
- Scrapping an Odin no longer gives you an energy cell
- Traders no longer sell old ammo
- Vehicles that run out of fuel now automatically applies the handbrake
- Supply Helicopter when in position will now drop the crate in 3 minutes, up from 1 minute
- Supply Helicopter move speed slightly reduced
- Supply Helicopter now follows the terrain when dropping the crate and moving to the exit position
- Supply Helicopter will no longer bug out when you open and close the map real fast
- Premium SUV health increased to 3750, up from 1750
- SUV health increased to 3500 up from 1500
- Sedan health increased to 3000, up from 1250
- Vehicle Repair Kits repairing value increased to 900, up from 400
- Vehicles now decay over 24 hours, down from 48 hours. Repair them using kits.
- All boots/shoes items now give +5% armour value
- Fixed a bug that made rain collision sfx play when in the open
- Fixed a server bug with the item Mining Helmet
- Fixed a bug with Traders not buying items at their listed price with the Merchant Ring equipped
- Removed some bugged street lights in Pinewood
- Sleeping bags now consume on use
