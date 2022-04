Share · View all patches · Build 8613716 · Last edited 24 April 2022 – 10:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Gun Update

All Guns Are reloadable now and can run out of ammo

-Sound Fixes

-Intro Fix

-Levels Added

-Puzzles Added

-New Voice Lines Added

-Gun fixes

What needs to be done for next update

-gun cocking (pulling hammers back, shotgun slide, sniper bolt pull )

-Level implementation

-all voice lines

-Base Game

I will be updating every week or every two weeks depending on size.