退休模拟器 update for 24 April 2022

Retirement Simulator V0.6.4 Updates

Hi, This is DoubleThink Studio!

Based on your feedback and suggestions, we have released a new update (V0.6.4) and done some further optimization of the game.

Major Update:
We have added “Infinite Square Dancing” gameplay (beta) in the “Free Mode”.

You can now enjoy the square dancing in the commercial street underpass! We will also add some new modes to the “Infinite Square Dancing” and optimize the difficulty and gameplay mechanism of it in future updates.

*Please note that you can only unlock the “Free Mode” after you play through the game at least once.

Thank you again for your support, and we will see you again in the next update.

