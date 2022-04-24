Update Version 0.0.2k

Hi there,

I know this update was very delayed but I had to tweak a lot of things and had to test stuff that will come into the game in the future.

As a lot of you wanted, the guild system is implemented and if you miss something in this system, please feel free to post it on the discord server :)

The next update will be next week where I fix possible bugs and adding some missing content (Like stuff to cook with eggs etc.)

I hope you enjoy this update and as it always was: Please post all bugs you can find into the discord server :)

It is possible that older savegames do have problems with the new version. If so you poorly have to start a new game. Sorry about that. There is still no solution for stuff like that but I will try to not harm your savegames in the future.

Additions:

Added guild system

Added guild name label to the character

Added Floor swing trap

Added Bear trap

Added bear trap sound

Added Floor swing trap sound

Added reinforced window

Added reinforced door

Added logics to repair build parts

Added Building sphere menu (To see and delete registered players)

Added breeding animal: Chicken

Added chicken spawners to the green lands biome

Added logics for chickens can lay eggs

Added logic to pickup and drop a chicken

Added all animation logics for carrying a chicken while holding a weapon, left hand stuff, swimming, mounting etc.

Added path ways to the Green Lands biome

Added pathways to the Dark Forest biome

Added pathways to the Snow Lands biome

Added bridges to the Green Land biome

Added bridges to the Dark Forest biome

Added fast traveling system (find travel points and travel by clicking the spot on the Map)

Added Dark Zone to the Green Lands biome

Added Dark Zone to the Dark Forest biome

Added Dark Zone to the Snow Lands biome

Added Cloth and Rope blueprints to the workbench

Added Biome Boss: Sylvana the witch

Added Biome Boss: Ulfnir the ice giant

Added rocks o the dark forest biome to make it look more natural

Added skeletton enemy AI and placed them into the dark forest

Added voice and sounds to ulfnir the giant (placeholder stuff that will be changed in the future because the sound is arkward)

Added caves minimap

Added Enemies to the Snow Lands biome

Added Animals to the Snow Lands biome

Added fast travel points to the snow lands biome

Added rune activation spot to the green lands (Placeholder for now)

Removed setting for make damage to build parts (Damage to build parts is always possible except for registered players)

Changes:

Changed: Attacks will not stop the players walking anymore (Except of right clicking attacks)

Changed: Connected the Green Lands landmass with the Dark forest landmass, so you don't need to swim over

Changed: Gorothka is now placed to the dark zone in the Green Lands biome

Changed: Your char customizations will always be the settings you are using in the main menu. Means if you change the

customization in the main menu, your char will be changed on previously played servers too.

customization in the main menu, your char will be changed on previously played servers too. Changed: Going into caves will not trigger a fog anymore. It will getting darker instead

Changed: Placing Foundations on rocks and cliffs is possible now

Changed: Placing stuff on rocks and cliffs is possible now

Changed: building height is not limited anymore

Changed: Changed stone foundation model

Changed: Changed the stone triangle foundation model

Changed: The Landmass from the green lands and dark forest biomes are connected now

Changed: Crafting Arrows or bolts will need sticks instead of wood now

Fixes: