Update Version 0.0.2k

Hi there,
I know this update was very delayed but I had to tweak a lot of things and had to test stuff that will come into the game in the future.
As a lot of you wanted, the guild system is implemented and if you miss something in this system, please feel free to post it on the discord server :)
The next update will be next week where I fix possible bugs and adding some missing content (Like stuff to cook with eggs etc.)
I hope you enjoy this update and as it always was: Please post all bugs you can find into the discord server :)
It is possible that older savegames do have problems with the new version. If so you poorly have to start a new game. Sorry about that. There is still no solution for stuff like that but I will try to not harm your savegames in the future.
Additions:
- Added guild system
- Added guild name label to the character
- Added Floor swing trap
- Added Bear trap
- Added bear trap sound
- Added Floor swing trap sound
- Added reinforced window
- Added reinforced door
- Added logics to repair build parts
- Added Building sphere menu (To see and delete registered players)
- Added breeding animal: Chicken
- Added chicken spawners to the green lands biome
- Added logics for chickens can lay eggs
- Added logic to pickup and drop a chicken
- Added all animation logics for carrying a chicken while holding a weapon, left hand stuff, swimming, mounting etc.
- Added path ways to the Green Lands biome
- Added pathways to the Dark Forest biome
- Added pathways to the Snow Lands biome
- Added bridges to the Green Land biome
- Added bridges to the Dark Forest biome
- Added fast traveling system (find travel points and travel by clicking the spot on the Map)
- Added Dark Zone to the Green Lands biome
- Added Dark Zone to the Dark Forest biome
- Added Dark Zone to the Snow Lands biome
- Added Cloth and Rope blueprints to the workbench
- Added Biome Boss: Sylvana the witch
- Added Biome Boss: Ulfnir the ice giant
- Added rocks o the dark forest biome to make it look more natural
- Added skeletton enemy AI and placed them into the dark forest
- Added voice and sounds to ulfnir the giant (placeholder stuff that will be changed in the future because the sound is arkward)
- Added caves minimap
- Added Enemies to the Snow Lands biome
- Added Animals to the Snow Lands biome
- Added fast travel points to the snow lands biome
- Added rune activation spot to the green lands (Placeholder for now)
- Removed setting for make damage to build parts (Damage to build parts is always possible except for registered players)
Changes:
- Changed: Attacks will not stop the players walking anymore (Except of right clicking attacks)
- Changed: Connected the Green Lands landmass with the Dark forest landmass, so you don't need to swim over
- Changed: Gorothka is now placed to the dark zone in the Green Lands biome
- Changed: Your char customizations will always be the settings you are using in the main menu. Means if you change the
customization in the main menu, your char will be changed on previously played servers too.
- Changed: Going into caves will not trigger a fog anymore. It will getting darker instead
- Changed: Placing Foundations on rocks and cliffs is possible now
- Changed: Placing stuff on rocks and cliffs is possible now
- Changed: building height is not limited anymore
- Changed: Changed stone foundation model
- Changed: Changed the stone triangle foundation model
- Changed: The Landmass from the green lands and dark forest biomes are connected now
- Changed: Crafting Arrows or bolts will need sticks instead of wood now
Fixes:
- Fixed Breeding animals will walking while sleep when a player attacks them
- Fixed problems with rocks (Instance system should work as it should but it has to be tested)
- Fixed dodge double bug
- Fixed Mount will show move animation when going into screenshot mode
- Fixed Rabbit footsteps are too loud
- Fixed enemy projectiles and magic attacks go through objects and walls
- Fixed gender and character customizations will be reset to default
- Fixed Male Deers do not have antlers
- Fixed Mooses do not have antlers
- Fixed minimap and big map player icon is not easy to see in the snow lands biome
- Fixed Level loading lag by fixing AI spawns
Changed files in this update