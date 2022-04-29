Update 0.13: Daily Part, Jetpacks and BIG rockets!

Hi Everyone,

This will be our latest 0.X update. The next one will be 1.0 and I couldn't be more excited about what's coming on that one.

But for now, 0.13 is also looking pretty sweet.

Daily Part

One idea I've had for a while to encourage you to try new parts is to bonus a different part each day. So now, when you come to the game you'll see the Daily Part in the main menu and you can then start a new run with it (if you haven't unlocked it yet, you'll have to play some more battles first).

I tried to make the bonuses meaningful without being game breaking. Let me know how I did!

New Parts

I wanted to add a new batch of parts before full release. Most of the parts so far have centered around weapons and torsos, but there was one transport part that I knew would end up in the game.

Jetpack

It's finally here! While slow to walk around, the Jetpack provides a versatile jump that can clear obstacles and units, providing great maneuverability. While also looking stylish.

Smoke Grenade

Don't you hate that the Swarm have both high mobility and long range? Then you need to cloud their vision and strike them from where they can't reach you.

Big Rocket

You know what's better than a regular-size missile? A BIG ROCKET. These babies do the most damage out of any weapon in the game (without buffs) - but they're limited.

This is it for now, because I've been saving the majority of the work I've done over the last few weeks for 1.0. I'll be announcing the date pretty soon.

The more eagled-eye among you will notice I've removed the Feedback button from the main menu. That doesn't mean I don't want any more feedback, if you have any (and I'm sure you do) I'm always available on our Discord and I personally respond to every message.

Next on Mech Armada: the full release announcement. It's going to happen before you know it. Stay tuned.

/Sergio

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1389360/Mech_Armada/