Second release of today, the actual notes are one big wall of text: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.003_Revenant_Efficacy

Essentially it's a lot of minor bugfixes and balance tweaks based on feedback from the new influx of players.

One of the most notable fixes that is relevance for our new and growing cohort of necromancers is related to corrosive damage. Essentially, units that used corrosive damage (like Revenants) would cause you not to get your usual necromancy results because of the indirect nature of the deaths of your victims. It now properly recognizes you as the cause of death, and thus Revenants no longer accidentally cheat you out of your full and proper undead army. This was particularly important for Elderlings and Templars, who are where you get Essence and other resources from -- so the Revenants could really cost you (whoops).

Other than that one, the rest are a fairly minor laundry list (hooray), but it's still nice to have such a big dump of things cleaned up. Nothing like a new large batch of players to blow open new issues that weren't found in the prior year of testing! It's a good problem to have, but all the same thanks for your patience.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!