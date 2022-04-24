 Skip to content

Between Two Stars update for 24 April 2022

Missions Fixed

Build 8612847

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So, let's be honest... That Mission system. Amirite?

In this update we refined and overhauled the mission system to make on-boarding simpler. This should lower the chance of soft-locking early in the game by giving the player a solid base of resources and material to work with.

We also introduce some smaller bug fixes and general Quality of life improvements.

As always this is still an early access game, so we expect to improve substantially on this system as we introduce more mechanics and structures.

If you have any bugs, feedback, or just want to hang out and chat with other players, join us on Discord



