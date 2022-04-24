Update to using Unreal Engine 5

The game is now built with Unreal Engine 5 for better dynamic lighting.

Some change to the Character Creation structure to make the game memory-friendly, unfortunately this make the Customized Elf save file not compatible anymore.

Unreal Engine 5 lighting may make the game more GPU intensive, if you want to opt-out of the Update you can keep playing on the UE4 build by right clicking on Elven Warmaiden in the game Library, select Game Properties>Betas and enter unreal4branch in the password.