Small update. Alpha 10

I worked with doors and drawers and tried to make them easier to open. In short, the force of opening the door tends to the vector of your gaze, which allows you to ignore the sensitivity of the mouse, and also immediately understand where the door will open if you just hold LMB, unlike the previous approach.





However, in order to close the door, it is necessary to add an upward movement to the gaze. Thus, if you want to move the door towards you, pull the door with an offset down to away from you with an offset up.

Also, crates should now be easier to open and close. They also tend to the player's gaze vector.

Of the significant fixes, I fixed the interaction with the character's inventory in VR for players with Oculus devices.