Leaderboards are now in the game, bare in mind they are largely untested as far as I am aware and with my limited testing they should be complete hopefully we don't ahve to reset any of them in the future.

Have fun setting records guy! you can find the leaderboards here

There are currently 5 leaderboards you can see and share with your friends.

Crashless

Speedrun Level 10

Speedrun Level 20

Speedrun Level 30

Speedrun Level40

Rocket Mania Subreddit!

We're proud to announce the rocket mania subreddit where you can post videos, screenshots or just chat about your experiences with Rocket Mania!

You can find it here!

And for those of you that want the link shown: https://www.reddit.com/r/RocketMania/