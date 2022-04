Share · View all patches · Build 8612420 · Last edited 23 April 2022 – 21:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Due to Github conflicts, some problems that we fixed before, have returned to version 2.0.4a. We've fixed them again.

All bees on Gilbratar way have been fixed;

All enemies in the last dungeon have been fixed;

Thank you BunnehBunnBunn's for reporting these problems.

Male Doll Team