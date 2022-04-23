 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 23 April 2022

5.002 Venators Optional

Share · View all patches · Build 8612231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First of what is probably two hotfix builds for today: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.002_Venators_Optional

This one makes the scary new Venators from DLC3 optional, unless you are playing on Challenger mode or higher. Thanks to Badger on that.

This also lets you cycle through ships with unspent modules by repeatedly clicking that notification, which is really nice. Thanks StarKelp!

Lots of tooltip improvements and fixes and tweaks from NR SirLimbo.

I put in a few multiplayer fixes for some odd corner cases that a few players ran into, and part of the reason for the early push is to get more feedback on that.

A variety of more bugfixes and journal entry improvements from Badger, unit fixes from CRC Gamer, a beacon fix from Daniexpert, and so on.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

