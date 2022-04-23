More Visual Updates and Track Randomizations!

Hey Everyone! We're back with another small update to Rocket Rumble! Our Art team has been working hard on some cool stuff (some of which we can't show you yet!). They have also been doing some makeovers to all of our tracks! Here’s a list of some of the changes in the current game:

New Post Processing Effects and color grading in Asteroid Field, Caustic Canyon, and Holo Night

Improved Visual Effects on Player Characters.

New Finish Line Cut Scenes and Track Transitions.

Brand new randomized track chunks for Holo Night! Plenty more combinations to race on!

The Player Profile Banner now has its own 3D menu. Customize your border and banner in a whole new dimension.

Various UI bug fixes

Memory and code optimizations

More Sound effects

We hope you guys enjoy the current changes but stick around for some bigger updates, and new systems coming soon to our game!