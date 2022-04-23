 Skip to content

Super Squidlit update for 23 April 2022

Achievements causing crashing

Share · View all patches · Build 8612172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We've just noticed an issue with the Steam Achievement code causing a hard crash every time it activates thanks to your comments. We'll be reviewing this and releasing a fix this weekend as fast as we can.

The game engine we use has changed the code that communicates with the Steam platform. We'll be going through and altering all our code that handles this communication in order to fix the issue.

Please bear with us while we deal with this. We're terribly sorry for any and all inconveniences this causes you!

Have a squishy weekend,
~Sam and Alex Barrett

