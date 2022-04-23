Hotfix v.0.8.25

Hey everybody!

As we said on the previous hotfix, we were monitoring the desync system in coop and this hotfix will help with those situations (specially some bugs with the Martyrdoom card on the Archon Nhir encounter). We are positive that this hotfix will improve the coop stability reducing desync greatly. On the other hand, this also includes some fixes and minor changes.

Fixes

Fixed the interactions of some enchantments and items that alter auras or curses mechanics (f.e. Cup of Death with Night Terror). Those will now work as expected.

Skull icon over health bar and buff icon positions have been adapted for big model characters (f.e. Ylmer).

Fixed a delay problem with pet's card cast when there was only one target (stealthed).

QoL

Added a new filter button, Available on the card craft window. This will let you filter the cards available based on your current amount of shards (it will only show cards that you can pay for) and its store availability.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.