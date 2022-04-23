 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Across the Obelisk update for 23 April 2022

Hotfix v.0.8.25

Share · View all patches · Build 8612097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everybody!

As we said on the previous hotfix, we were monitoring the desync system in coop and this hotfix will help with those situations (specially some bugs with the Martyrdoom card on the Archon Nhir encounter). We are positive that this hotfix will improve the coop stability reducing desync greatly. On the other hand, this also includes some fixes and minor changes.

Fixes

  • Fixed the interactions of some enchantments and items that alter auras or curses mechanics (f.e. Cup of Death with Night Terror). Those will now work as expected.

  • Skull icon over health bar and buff icon positions have been adapted for big model characters (f.e. Ylmer).

  • Fixed a delay problem with pet's card cast when there was only one target (stealthed).

QoL

  • Added a new filter button, Available on the card craft window. This will let you filter the cards available based on your current amount of shards (it will only show cards that you can pay for) and its store availability.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.

Changed files in this update

Across the Obelisk Content Depot 1385381
  • Loading history…
w32 Depot 1385382
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 1385383
  • Loading history…
Linux Across the Obelisk Depot 1385384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.