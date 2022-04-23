more stuff!!

In todays update. you will see some changes. New UI for pickups and stuff. you will see more info in the pick up info. eventually things will be organized into levels so you will see different colors and info. also tried to fix sound levels. I am trying to get the intro volume lower. still illusive. Also now the magazines should accept more than one bullet. there are some weapons around the complex for this update so you can see the new stuff. TODO fix gun animation when in fp. also changed foot step sound. .I have to change the way the footsteps work for them to change on all surfaces. another todo. scrap metal is collectables in the junkyard now work with scrapper to collect barrels and scrap metal and sheet metal. still need to finish the grow houses. maybe by tomorrow. let me know what doesnt work! thanks.

almost forgot,, you can now loot the dead AI. you will recieve elect parts

good luck survivors