 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Gold Hunter Playtest update for 23 April 2022

Version 0.591 Alpha + Playtest

Share · View all patches · Build 8611807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Reworked

■ Reworked item "highbanker01" (part 1 of 2)

Functionality

■ Added missing help instruction
■ Added missing error messages

Changed

■ Changed background image for intro
■ Changed background image for loading screen
■ Changed weight for all items (resolved problem with power of vehicle, more rework in upcoming updates)

■ Changed driver exit location for vehicle "minexcavator01"
■ Changed driver exit location for vehicle "excavator01"

Audio

■ Added sound, if player buy a vehicle

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with can not pickup items

■ Fixed error with transport item "smeltingfurnace02, miners moss box" inside item "waterbasin01"
■ Fixed error with transport item "smeltingfurnace02, miners moss box" inside item "waterbasin02"
■ Fixed error with transport item "smeltingfurnace02, miners moss box" inside item "waterbasin03"
■ Fixed error with transport item "smeltingfurnace02, miners moss box" inside item "waterbasin04"

■ Fixed error with showing ghost, if player can attach item to other item (part 1 of 2)
■ Fixed error with buy item "wheelbarrow01"
■ Fixed error with items falling through the claim
■ Fixed error with open doors at store
■ Fixed error with open tent at bed of vehicles
■ Fixed error with pickup item "goldnugget01" under the water
■ Fixed error with pickup item "bucket01" if item "lid01" attached
■ Fixed error with pickup item "bucket02" if item "lid01" attached
■ Fixed error with pickup item "bucket03" if item "lid01" attached
■ Fixed error with fill unlimited material inside item "waterbasin01"
■ Fixed error with fill unlimited material inside item "waterbasin02"
■ Fixed error with fill unlimited material inside item "waterbasin03"
■ Fixed error with fill unlimited material inside item "waterbasin04"
■ Fixed error with add material to item "meltingcrucible01" if the smelt process not done
■ Fixed error with add material to item "meltingcrucible02" if the smelt process not done
■ Fixed error with wrong error message at the store

■ Fixed error with function "crouch" if player use alt+tab
■ Fixed error with function "crouch" if player use teleport

Changed files in this update

Gold Hunter Playtest Content Depot 1472641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.