Version 0.591 Alpha + Playtest

Localization
■ Added missing localization
■ Changed some localization
Reworked
■ Reworked item "highbanker01" (part 1 of 2)
Functionality
■ Added missing help instruction
■ Added missing error messages
Changed
■ Changed background image for intro
■ Changed background image for loading screen
■ Changed weight for all items (resolved problem with power of vehicle, more rework in upcoming updates)
■ Changed driver exit location for vehicle "minexcavator01"
■ Changed driver exit location for vehicle "excavator01"
Audio
■ Added sound, if player buy a vehicle
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with can not pickup items
■ Fixed error with transport item "smeltingfurnace02, miners moss box" inside item "waterbasin01"
■ Fixed error with transport item "smeltingfurnace02, miners moss box" inside item "waterbasin02"
■ Fixed error with transport item "smeltingfurnace02, miners moss box" inside item "waterbasin03"
■ Fixed error with transport item "smeltingfurnace02, miners moss box" inside item "waterbasin04"
■ Fixed error with showing ghost, if player can attach item to other item (part 1 of 2)
■ Fixed error with buy item "wheelbarrow01"
■ Fixed error with items falling through the claim
■ Fixed error with open doors at store
■ Fixed error with open tent at bed of vehicles
■ Fixed error with pickup item "goldnugget01" under the water
■ Fixed error with pickup item "bucket01" if item "lid01" attached
■ Fixed error with pickup item "bucket02" if item "lid01" attached
■ Fixed error with pickup item "bucket03" if item "lid01" attached
■ Fixed error with fill unlimited material inside item "waterbasin01"
■ Fixed error with fill unlimited material inside item "waterbasin02"
■ Fixed error with fill unlimited material inside item "waterbasin03"
■ Fixed error with fill unlimited material inside item "waterbasin04"
■ Fixed error with add material to item "meltingcrucible01" if the smelt process not done
■ Fixed error with add material to item "meltingcrucible02" if the smelt process not done
■ Fixed error with wrong error message at the store
■ Fixed error with function "crouch" if player use alt+tab
■ Fixed error with function "crouch" if player use teleport
Changed files in this update