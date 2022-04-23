Version 0.591 Alpha + Playtest

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Reworked

■ Reworked item "highbanker01" (part 1 of 2)

Functionality

■ Added missing help instruction

■ Added missing error messages

Changed

■ Changed background image for intro

■ Changed background image for loading screen

■ Changed weight for all items (resolved problem with power of vehicle, more rework in upcoming updates)

■ Changed driver exit location for vehicle "minexcavator01"

■ Changed driver exit location for vehicle "excavator01"

Audio

■ Added sound, if player buy a vehicle

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with can not pickup items

■ Fixed error with transport item "smeltingfurnace02, miners moss box" inside item "waterbasin01"

■ Fixed error with transport item "smeltingfurnace02, miners moss box" inside item "waterbasin02"

■ Fixed error with transport item "smeltingfurnace02, miners moss box" inside item "waterbasin03"

■ Fixed error with transport item "smeltingfurnace02, miners moss box" inside item "waterbasin04"

■ Fixed error with showing ghost, if player can attach item to other item (part 1 of 2)

■ Fixed error with buy item "wheelbarrow01"

■ Fixed error with items falling through the claim

■ Fixed error with open doors at store

■ Fixed error with open tent at bed of vehicles

■ Fixed error with pickup item "goldnugget01" under the water

■ Fixed error with pickup item "bucket01" if item "lid01" attached

■ Fixed error with pickup item "bucket02" if item "lid01" attached

■ Fixed error with pickup item "bucket03" if item "lid01" attached

■ Fixed error with fill unlimited material inside item "waterbasin01"

■ Fixed error with fill unlimited material inside item "waterbasin02"

■ Fixed error with fill unlimited material inside item "waterbasin03"

■ Fixed error with fill unlimited material inside item "waterbasin04"

■ Fixed error with add material to item "meltingcrucible01" if the smelt process not done

■ Fixed error with add material to item "meltingcrucible02" if the smelt process not done

■ Fixed error with wrong error message at the store

■ Fixed error with function "crouch" if player use alt+tab

■ Fixed error with function "crouch" if player use teleport