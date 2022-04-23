Weekly Progress Report #82

I spent this week working through some of my backlog, adding various sound effects, fixing bugs, and working on some new stuff like cutscenes and new options. Progress toward 1.0 is going well, though I do need to think of one more achievement to add. Let me know in the comments if you have any ideas!
New Cutscene (All Stars Obtained)
If you're already a Pogo Champ, you may have seen the placeholder cutscene for obtaining all the stars in the game. It was a black screen with white text that said pretty much "A cutscene would go here! What should it be? I don't know!" Well in the lead up to 1.0 it was finally time to make a real cutscene, so here it is! Hope you like it.
Changelog
- ACHIEVEMENT: Added "High Score" achievement. "Score 3x as many points as you need in a level with a scoreboard."
- UX: Adjust achievement menu size.
- BUG FIX: Anonymized leaderboard names didn't carry over in replays.
- UX: Toggling UI visibility now hides names in leaderboard replays.
- BUG FIX: Exclude engines from occlusion culling in The Beginning so the animation plays properly.
- BUG FIX: Ball power up in The Beginning now only triggers once.
- UX: Allow you to skip credits by holding start or escape.
- BUG FIX: Fix glass shatter SFX.
- BUG FIX: Hydroplane-ing uses ring style power ups now.
- SFX: Add sound effect to gate opening.
- SFX & VFX: Add visual and sound effect when bouncing on bounce pads.
- SFX: Add sound effect to flames in This Is Some Bull.
- SFX: Add sound effect to breakable platforms.
- UX: Add option to disable in-game achievement notifications.
- BUG FIX: Om Nom achievement now works properly with ragdolls (should be more reliable to unlock).
- CONTENT: Added a real cinematic for obtaining all stars.
