Weekly Progress Report #82

I spent this week working through some of my backlog, adding various sound effects, fixing bugs, and working on some new stuff like cutscenes and new options. Progress toward 1.0 is going well, though I do need to think of one more achievement to add. Let me know in the comments if you have any ideas!

New Cutscene (All Stars Obtained)



If you're already a Pogo Champ, you may have seen the placeholder cutscene for obtaining all the stars in the game. It was a black screen with white text that said pretty much "A cutscene would go here! What should it be? I don't know!" Well in the lead up to 1.0 it was finally time to make a real cutscene, so here it is! Hope you like it.

Changelog