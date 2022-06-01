New Level Editor

Share · View all patches · Build 8611640 · Last edited 1 June 2022 – 19:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hi Ninja Hanrei players,

Recently I had been working in a very big Ninja Hanrei feature, the Level Editor, this new feature lets you create levels.

Features of the level editor:

Been able to create nearly any level of Ninja Hanrei, the editor includes:

Moving platform (With some limitations when setting up the target).

All the static platforms.

Three worlds.

All the enemies that the game has.

Saving the level on the Steam Cloud.

Bee able to play your level and edit it.

All the features on the level editor work perfectly fine on the Level Editor.

As you can see the Level Editor adds up new features to Ninja Hanrei. Despite of that, the Level Editor has some bugs (But in theory won´t affect the gameplay).

The most important one is the button "Back" on the level selection menu when using mouse and

keyboard.

So if you see any bug do not hesitate on posting it on the Comunity Hub.

And about the bug that has been localized I will try to find out a solution eventualy but my lack of motivation, the fact that the bug couldn´t be fixed in days and that doesn´t interfare in the player expierence I think it should be fixed in a moment that I am more motivated in the level editor.

For now I will have a little break on Ninja Hanrei actual progress (I will fix any major bug) until I gane more motivation.

Thanks for the comprehension.

Cheers

DynKen.