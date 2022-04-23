 Skip to content

Warpips update for 23 April 2022

Hotfix 2.0.10

Greetings, we're releasing a small hotfix to address a couple bugs and issues found by the community since launch. They are as follows:

🔧 Fixed: Chinese and Japanese characters would display incorrectly, causing errors

🔧 Fixed: Ramrod Smoke Screen was not deploying
🔧 Fixed: Tactician would sometimes get stuck playing his radio animation
🔧 Fixed: 88-86 WarBus would not play a sound when equipped to the hotbar
🔧 Fixed: Scorpion Pip would not play a sound when equipped to the hotbar
🔧 Fixed: Scorpion Pip would not appear in Random Battle mode

🔧 Balance: Added enemy RPG soldiers to Random Battle mode

🔧 Changed: Units will now progress through gas clouds if Assault Mode is held down

