Hotfix 2.0.10

Greetings, we're releasing a small hotfix to address a couple bugs and issues found by the community since launch. They are as follows:
🔧 Fixed: Chinese and Japanese characters would display incorrectly, causing errors
🔧 Fixed: Ramrod Smoke Screen was not deploying
🔧 Fixed: Tactician would sometimes get stuck playing his radio animation
🔧 Fixed: 88-86 WarBus would not play a sound when equipped to the hotbar
🔧 Fixed: Scorpion Pip would not play a sound when equipped to the hotbar
🔧 Fixed: Scorpion Pip would not appear in Random Battle mode
🔧 Balance: Added enemy RPG soldiers to Random Battle mode
🔧 Changed: Units will now progress through gas clouds if Assault Mode is held down
Changed files in this update