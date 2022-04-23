Update v0.14.2 (Major before The New Level)

Share · View all patches · Build 8611234 · Last edited 23 April 2022 – 13:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Note : we are still working on level 3 which taking longer time than expected because we are trying to make it something big please be patient with us (v0.15.0 will have the new Level)

We have improved game overall please read below.

v0.14.2

● The difficulty will increase zombie health now

Ps: was only increasing damage before

● Improved Enemy Vision and sight, also Melee Range and radius

● Improved Crowbar Range and radius

● Reduced Zombie Health to make it easier for easier difficulty

● Adjusted Shooting Body Parts Box and made it much better than before

● Fixed inventory equipment highlighting

● Optimized Level 2 with culling objects and other edits

● Fixed Save checkpoint at the first big gate

● Increased Pistol damage in headshot

● Increased Crowbar damage overall

● Improved Melee Attacks and made it faster and much better

● Improved Pistol and Crowbar Animations

● Improved Level 1-2 Textures

● Improved Texture instancing now is less lagging

● Added more tips to help passing level 2

● Added more rooms in Level 2 to hide in them in case of emergency

● Replaced some PC models with a better one

● Added weapon swap using the mouse wheel

● Getting Damaged Reduce Move Speed by -15% rather than -30% before

● Adding option to disable starting tips

● Fixed bug with spam load time at level win

● Fixed some other bugs in the System overall

