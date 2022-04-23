Stability, Quality of Life and Community Bugfixes

First off, a special shout-out and thank you to Discord user Redgomor for their thorough investigation and documentation of Firekeep's (sadly, many) bugs!

Patch Notes

Overhauled the map transition system to hopefully make setup and teardown more consistent. This will be further expanded on in later stability patches, but currently is robust enough to address the following bugs:

Resources persisting from previous maps.

Tile tags (Grass, Trees) persisting from previous maps, allowing Saplings to be placed on Void tiles.

Beacons and other Firelight structures improperly triggering map completion.

Buildings persisting from previous maps.

Tiles containing multiple buildings.

Upgrades, Special Projects and Buildings from previous maps continuing in new maps regardless of eligibility.

Players being able to spend "ghost resources" from previous maps to upgrade buildings in the current map

New Game generator generating incorrect or impossible maps.

Added additional functionality to the Constellation Map generator to address the following generation issues and bugs:

Constellation generator can now recognize when a player is in an "island" with undiscovered points left, but no connections to them. It will now reveal a random, undiscovered point so the player can continue.

Discovered Constellation points displaying only a line, but no clickable point.

Constellation points being generated with no associated map.

Additionally cleaned up UI issues and problems with UI scaling on larger monitors.