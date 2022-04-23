[EXPERIMENTAL] v2022.4.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

I got a small update for you, however, at first, it's only being pushed to the EXPERIMENTAL branch, as a couple of things might be buggy or fail.

If new experimental stuff is not for you, you can stop reading and wait for the post about this being pushed out for real. For the more curious ones - keep reading :)

These changes are currently only applied to the EXPERIMENTAL branch.

Watch this to see how you switch to the experimental branch.

The purpose of having these changes on the EXPERIMENTAL branch is for you players to help test it out, find bugs, come with feedback etc. before the version is pushed to all players.

Additional it is for mod creators to test out new features in the Mod Tools.

So please post your feedback in the "🎮-experimental" channel on my Discord or in the Community section here on Steam.

Changes

Added new "Use" feature. This means both I and modders can create objects that can be "used/activated" examples could be a button, lightswitch, open an door, enter car etc. As of when this feature comes out there will not be many of these, but more will be added over time as modders and I starts implementing use of this new feature. As an sample of the use I have made one of the lightswitches in the big house in Town "Useable" - so click away :P

Added new "PickUp" feature. This means objects under a certain weight can be held in hand, rotated and thrown

Add back UI to see the name of an firework when you look at it

Added logic that should increase performance a bit for mod fireworks using the included materials in the Mod Tools

Updated missing translators in the credits

Updated with latest translations

... and a lot of internal stuff

Bugs

Fixed doors in destroyed version of the church to also be open like in the actual church

Fixed bug where "equip" animation wasn't working on Delete Tool and DayTime Tool

For Mod Creators

There is a matching Mod Tools version on the 'experimental' branch on Github too:

https://github.com/Laumania/FireworksMania.ModTools/tree/experimental

Check the changelog in the repo.

See how you switch to the EXPERIMENTAL version of the Mod Tools (only relevant for mod creators).

Enjoy :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079260/Fireworks_Mania__An_Explosive_Simulator/