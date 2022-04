Share · View all patches · Build 8610920 · Last edited 23 April 2022 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Good weekend everyone! Today we have launched version 0.6.3.

Based on your feedback and suggestions, we adjusted the pacing of event appearances so that you won’t be drained by the intensity of events. And complete the events will now help you develop relationships with relevant NPCs.

We also improve some sources of income, reducing the exhaustion of everyone tired of making money.

Thank you again for your support!