Hotfix 0423（In-game Tutorial Added）

New
Add Game built-in tutorial
Add Super resolution screenshot 6x magnification
Add Button to select continue after failed in the battle
Add Reset tutorial progress interface in settings
Added Language selection interface when first entering the game
Added British 381mm main gun model remastered.
Adjustments
Adjusted physics calculations for ship propeller semi-submersion (physics calculations are more friendly to smaller ships)
Adjusted menu screen initial camera distance
Adjustment Default sea quality adjusted to low
Adjusted sea tones
Fix
Fix the bug that coordinates are not mirrored after cable mirroring
Fix the bug of wrong annotation of filter button in parts inventory
Fix the bug that misreporting of naval bomb hits
Now the roadmap
1、Improve armor armor penetration system 2、Missile system 3、Carrier system
Changed files in this update