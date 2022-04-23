Hotfix 0423（In-game Tutorial Added）

Share · View all patches · Build 8610916 · Last edited 23 April 2022 – 11:46:04 UTC by Wendy

New

Add Game built-in tutorial

Add Super resolution screenshot 6x magnification

Add Button to select continue after failed in the battle

Add Reset tutorial progress interface in settings

Added Language selection interface when first entering the game

Added British 381mm main gun model remastered.

Adjustments

Adjusted physics calculations for ship propeller semi-submersion (physics calculations are more friendly to smaller ships)

Adjusted menu screen initial camera distance

Adjustment Default sea quality adjusted to low

Adjusted sea tones

Fix

Fix the bug that coordinates are not mirrored after cable mirroring

Fix the bug of wrong annotation of filter button in parts inventory

Fix the bug that misreporting of naval bomb hits

Now the roadmap

1、Improve armor armor penetration system 2、Missile system 3、Carrier system