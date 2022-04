From today you can finally browse the pages of the Forgotten Hill Tales also from your PC / Mac, just as if you were reading a collection of short stories.

The Forgotten Hill Tales includes 5 different tales and, if you're careful enough to follow the clues scattered throughout them, a secret playroom!

Play it now and let us know what you think:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1926170/Forgotten_Hill_Tales/