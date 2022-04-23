[v 1.3.0 Update]

Update
Inventory additions
We have added an inventory system to Tier 2 and beyond.
When an enemy is defeated, items will be dropped and
The items can be equipped to enhance the character's armor.
The inventory gauge is used to trigger specific actions.
Sword
Damage to enemies.
Poison
Poisons the enemy with a certain probability and deals a constant amount of damage to the enemy every frame.
Get Cube
Gets a cube.
Shoes
Accelerates the speed at which the gauge accumulates.
Critical
Deals heavy damage to enemies at a certain rate.
Inventory related items have also been added to the store.
We hope you enjoy them.
Changed files in this update