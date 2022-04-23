[v 1.3.0 Update]

Share · View all patches · Build 8610479 · Last edited 23 April 2022 – 08:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Update

Inventory additions

We have added an inventory system to Tier 2 and beyond.

When an enemy is defeated, items will be dropped and

The items can be equipped to enhance the character's armor.

The inventory gauge is used to trigger specific actions.

Sword

Damage to enemies.

Poison

Poisons the enemy with a certain probability and deals a constant amount of damage to the enemy every frame.

Get Cube

Gets a cube.

Shoes

Accelerates the speed at which the gauge accumulates.

Critical

Deals heavy damage to enemies at a certain rate.

Inventory related items have also been added to the store.

We hope you enjoy them.