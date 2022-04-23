 Skip to content

Price of Power update for 23 April 2022

Chapter 10 Release!

Build 8609939

Hello everyone - happy Saturday! Chapter 10, the final chapter of Act 2, is now out! As promised, there is a single (but quite long) lewd scene with Maria, the first romance path choice, and two new achievements. This is the longest chapter I've ever made, both in terms of writing (over 17k words) and renders (almost 400, not including animation frames). You can expect an extremely satisfying end to this Act, but you'll have to play to see what I mean!

Changelog:
  • One lewd scene
  • Two new Steam achievements
  • Major romance path choice
  • Lots of main plot and romance progression
  • Various grammar and spelling fixes

Thank you for supporting and playing - I'm positive you'll enjoy this release (pun intended)!

